A cold front will have us feeling much more like winter as the week comes to an end

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will have us feeling much more like winter to finish the week and head into the weekend.

After a brief round of valley rain and mountain snow, skies will clear and give way to some cold mornings for the weekend.

In Tucson, we're not expecting a hard freeze but morning lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s for Saturday and Sunday morning.

The cold air won't stay around long as highs climb back into the 70s for Sunday and into the start of next week.

An unsettled weather pattern will remain over the Southwest through the end of next week.

The weather will give us a little more festive feeling for, at least, a couple of days.

Cuyler Diggs

