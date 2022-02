TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Freezing temps to start the day, albeit not as cold as yesterday. However, the wind will certainly make it feel colder.

FREEZE AND HARD FREEZE WARNINGS remain in effect until 9 AM.

High pressure will bring a gradual warming trend over the weekend.

Breezy today, then a passing system will bring gusty winds and a few degrees of cooling Monday before the warming trend resumes by mid week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS