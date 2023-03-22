A chilly weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of chilly air will stay with us through the weekend as a broad area of low pressure sits over the Southwest.

After Wednesday, we will see dry conditions along with temperatures running well below seasonal averages.

Highs will stay in the 60s all the way into early next week and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s as we go into the weekend.

By the middle of next week, we should get back to feeling a little more like the typical spring we have come to expect throughout southern Arizona.

For now, keep your jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

