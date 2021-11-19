A changing weather pattern will have us feeling a bit more like fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A change in the weather pattern will bring some cooler weather back to southern Arizona over the next several days.

The change will come with lots of high clouds streaming through our skies from the southwest.

These clouds won't bring any rain, but they will keep our temperatures a bit cooler.

Highs will drop into the upper 70s through the weekend and even drop into the upper 60s by Thanksgiving.

More moisture arrives next week and there will be even be a slight chance of rain on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

We certainly would be thankful for a little rain!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

