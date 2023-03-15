TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A change in our weather pattern today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing today and tonight.

The storm that battered parts of California will bring a chance of showers, gusty winds, cooler temps, and even a chance for a couple of thunderstorms to the area.

This system will exit the region on Thursday afternoon followed by dry and cooler weather on Friday.

A couple of weak systems will keep a slight chance of precipitation in the forecast this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

