TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A change in our weather pattern today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing today and tonight.
The storm that battered parts of California will bring a chance of showers, gusty winds, cooler temps, and even a chance for a couple of thunderstorms to the area.
This system will exit the region on Thursday afternoon followed by dry and cooler weather on Friday.
A couple of weak systems will keep a slight chance of precipitation in the forecast this weekend.
Meteorologist April Madison
