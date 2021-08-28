Watch
A chance of thunderstorms through the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures

Posted at 7:08 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 22:08:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will cool down just a little for the weekend as monsoon activity attempts to heat up just a bit.

This weekend, highs will climb into the low 100s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Isolated thunderstorms will be with us through the weekend, but a significant upswing in monsoon activity will arrive next week.

Tropical Storm Nora will give us a nice surge of moisture and bring a good chance of rain starting as early as Monday.

Our most active days will be Tuesday and Wednesday when we could see some flooding because of areas of heavy rain.

Along with the clouds and rain, we'll see high temperatures fall into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

