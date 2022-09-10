A chance of thunderstorms continues through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of tropical moisture will provide plenty of chances of thunderstorms through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The most active days will likely be Sunday and Monday as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay move across southern Arizona.

A few thunderstorms will be strong and drop heavy rain as well as create some localized flooding.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the middle of next week, but 100° heat is expected to return by the end of the week.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the chance of rain while it lasts.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

