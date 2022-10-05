A chance of showers continues through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An area of low pressure will remain close to southern Arizona and will continue to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms through the end of the week.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected, but some will produce brief heavy rain and create some localized flooding.

Temperatures will stay a little cooler with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s through the weekend.

The additional rain is welcome and it is beginning to feel a bit more like fall.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

