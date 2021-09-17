A chance of rain returns to southern Arizona to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon isn't over just yet!

Moisture is returning to southern Arizona and will bring a chance of thunderstorms back to the area as we bring the week to a close.

Most thunderstorms will occur south and west of Tucson, but even the metro area has a chance of seeing some rain on Friday and Saturday.

Friday afternoon, some of the thunderstorms could be quite strong and produce gusty outflow wind and blowing dust.

Slightly cooler temperatures will also arrive and we'll see highs drop back into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend and into next week.

Cuyler Diggs

