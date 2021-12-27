Watch
A chance for valley rain and mountain snow Tuesday through Saturday

Rain and snow coming
Posted at 6:11 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 08:23:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This may be the only day without rain before a chance moves Tuesday through the weekend.

There's a slight chance later today and tonight, as highs warm to the low 60s in Tucson under mostly cloudy skies.

An unsettled weather pattern can be anticipated as additional storm systems impact the region.

Cooler temperatures and periods of valley rain and mountain snow will accompany each system through next weekend.

The strongest storm with the most significant rain and snow is expected Thursday night into Saturday morning.

April Madison

