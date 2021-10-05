A chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spotty isolated showers are possible through the late morning hours, but better storm chances exist this afternoon and evening.

A weather system will pass across Arizona today, bringing rounds of showers and storms to the area.

Isolated strong storms will be possible this afternoon and evening accompanied by strong winds, hail, and brief downpours.

A period of dry weather is forecast for Wednesday and most of Thursday before the next weather system brings isolated shower chances to southeast Arizona Thursday night and Friday.

