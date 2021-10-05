Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

Showers and storms
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 09:12:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spotty isolated showers are possible through the late morning hours, but better storm chances exist this afternoon and evening.

A weather system will pass across Arizona today, bringing rounds of showers and storms to the area.

Isolated strong storms will be possible this afternoon and evening accompanied by strong winds, hail, and brief downpours.

A period of dry weather is forecast for Wednesday and most of Thursday before the next weather system brings isolated shower chances to southeast Arizona Thursday night and Friday.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018