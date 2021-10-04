Watch
A chance for showers and storms to start the first full week of October

Posted at 6:04 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 09:04:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then increasing clouds with a 30-40% chance for showers today and tonight.

Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected through tomorrow as a weather system passes across Arizona.

Drier weather will follow for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining within a few degrees of seasonal norms.

Tucson will warm to the low 90s today, then drop to the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

