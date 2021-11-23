Watch
A chance for showers and cooler air coming

Rain chances and cooler temps
Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 08:06:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and warm today, but rain chances begin moving in tonight through Wednesday, bringing an 8-10° cool down.

A weather system tracking through the region will drop temperatures to near seasonal averages and bring scattered showers to the forecast.

Some showers may linger across far southeast Arizona on early Thursday.

Expect breezy winds at times, with low to mid 70s for the rest of the week.

April Madison

