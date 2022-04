TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day nearly 20° cooler as winds have calmed.

Highs will only warm to the low 70s today, then after another chilly start tomorrow, Tucson will warm back to the 80s.

A warming trend will push temperatures back to well above average Friday into this weekend, with 90s through early next week.

Breezy at times and remaining dry.

April Madison

