TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler and a little less wind today.

Mostly sunny with highs dropping back to the upper 80s. Less wind today, but still breezy at times, between 10-15 mph.

Highs climb back to the 90s the rest of the week, with periods of high clouds and afternoon breezes.

An active weather pattern looks to begin late this weekend into early next week with strong, gusty winds and a cooling trend.

April Madison

