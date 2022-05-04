Watch
A brief cooling trend arrives before a big Mother's Day weekend warming trend arrives

Posted at 6:52 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 21:52:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures won't stick around long because a big warming trend is heading our way for the end of the week.

High temperatures will jump back into the upper 90s by the weekend, but drop back into the upper 80s early next week.

A large low pressure system will be responsible for the big swing in temperatures and it will also be responsible for lots of wind from Mother's Day into early next week.

This translates into more critical wildfire danger and blowing dust concerns for southern Arizona.

A plan to celebrate Mother's Day inside might be the best way to go!

Cuyler Diggs

