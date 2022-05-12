Watch
A brief cool down will give way to a big weekend warm-up with highs approaching record levels

Posted at 6:59 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 21:59:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The broad area of low pressure that has brought a steady dose of wind along with critical wildfire danger to southern Arizona will finally move east and allow slightly cooler temperatures to move across the area for just a day.

Thursday, highs will only climb into the upper 80s but high pressure will allow heat to build as we go into the weekend.

Highs will approach record levels on Saturday and Sunday as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 100s.

Fortunately, wind speeds will remain relatively low through the weekend to help ease wildfire danger just a little bit.

You may want to consider making some indoor plans for this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

