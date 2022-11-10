A brief cool down leads to a nice weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold front has brought much cooler air to southern Arizona and we'll be feeling the chill going into the end of the week.

Highs will drop back into the mid to upper 60s, but overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s to finish the week.

The chill won't last long as highs climb back into the low to mid-70s to go into the weekend.

A weak system will bring some breezy conditions back to southern Arizona to bring the weekend to a close, but no rain or snow is expected over the next week.

Some nice fall weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

