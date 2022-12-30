A brief break from storms to finish the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One storm after another will continue to impact southern Arizona weather, but we'll get a nice break in the action to finish the year.

Our next major change arrives Sunday along with more wind, cold air, rain and mountain snow.

This next storm will contain colder air and allow snow levels to drop as low as 5,500' by Monday morning.

Before that storm arrives, we'll see high temperatures approaching 70° for Saturday afternoon and staying mild going into the midnight hour.

A nice finish to 2022!

Cuyler Diggs

