A brief break before more unsettled weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy the break in the weather before slight shower chances Monday night.

It is looking like we'll have at least a few hours with showers each day Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and snow levels will stay in the mountains around 6,000 feet.

Tuesday night looks like the wettest time until Friday rolls around. The first half of the week the showers look to be on the lighter side. Heavier rainfall expected with the system at the end of the week.

Merry Christmas,

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

