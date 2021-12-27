Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A brief break before more unsettled weather

items.[0].videoTitle
Showers and upper 50s Tuesday through Saturday
Posted at 5:54 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 19:54:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy the break in the weather before slight shower chances Monday night.

It is looking like we'll have at least a few hours with showers each day Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and snow levels will stay in the mountains around 6,000 feet.

Tuesday night looks like the wettest time until Friday rolls around. The first half of the week the showers look to be on the lighter side. Heavier rainfall expected with the system at the end of the week.

Merry Christmas,

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018