TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with easterly winds picking up between 15 and 25 mph this afternoon.

Highs will stay in the mid 60s today, then begin warming up Tuesday into the weekend.

Staying dry this week with periods of breezy winds off and on through Saturday.

The two warmest day so of the week will be Friday and Saturday, where some areas could possibly flirt with their first 80° day.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS