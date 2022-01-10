A breezy start to the week, with rain chances on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy easterly winds will stick around through the day as a few systems pass by.

We will stay dry, with seasonal temperatures today as Tucson warms to 67°.

A few high clouds with temperatures hovering just above seasonal averages can be anticipated through early next week.

Otherwise, a low pressure system will bring an increased chance of rain and mountain snow during the latter half of the work week with slightly cooler

temperatures.

April Madison

