A breezy start to the week, with rain chances on the way

Breezy and mild
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 07:59:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy easterly winds will stick around through the day as a few systems pass by.

We will stay dry, with seasonal temperatures today as Tucson warms to 67°.

A few high clouds with temperatures hovering just above seasonal averages can be anticipated through early next week.

Otherwise, a low pressure system will bring an increased chance of rain and mountain snow during the latter half of the work week with slightly cooler
temperatures.

April Madison

