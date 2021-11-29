A breezy and warm end to November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and well above average temps will dominate much of this week, with highs hovering near 80° in Tucson.
Dry and warm weather is expected as we say goodbye to November and welcome December.
Breezy east winds will be around for a few more days, then calming towards the second half of the week.
Slightly cooler highs for the weekend.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter