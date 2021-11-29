A breezy and warm end to November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and well above average temps will dominate much of this week, with highs hovering near 80° in Tucson.

Dry and warm weather is expected as we say goodbye to November and welcome December.

Breezy east winds will be around for a few more days, then calming towards the second half of the week.

Slightly cooler highs for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

