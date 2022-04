TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This might be the best day to hit the links, if you want to avoid the wind and hot afternoon temps.

Highs climb back to the low 90s today, then more warming Tuesday along with a return of breezy winds.

The exception to the dry is Cochise county where there is a slight chance of mostly dry thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will settle back a bit toward the end of the week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS