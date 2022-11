TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The morning clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, with breezy southwest winds picking up this afternoon.

Highs will stay in the low 70s, with a brief drop to the 60s Tuesday as a storm system passes to our north.

Dry and warmer conditions return for the second half of the work week with a weak storm system potentially impacting the region over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

