A breezy and cooler start to the work week

Breezy and cooler
Posted at 5:47 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 08:47:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —
Clearing skies will make for another chilly start to this Monday, so dress in layers!

We`ll begin the week with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions as a system brushes by to our north.

Highs will drop from near 90° on Sunday, to low 80s today through Tuesday.

High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with continued dry conditions into the weekend.

Happy Monday folks!

April Madison

