A breezy and cooler start to the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —
Clearing skies will make for another chilly start to this Monday, so dress in layers!
We`ll begin the week with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions as a system brushes by to our north.
Highs will drop from near 90° on Sunday, to low 80s today through Tuesday.
High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with continued dry conditions into the weekend.
Happy Monday folks!
April Madison
