A breezy and cooler start to the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —

Clearing skies will make for another chilly start to this Monday, so dress in layers!

We`ll begin the week with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions as a system brushes by to our north.

Highs will drop from near 90° on Sunday, to low 80s today through Tuesday.

High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with continued dry conditions into the weekend.

Happy Monday folks!

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

