TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bit warmer with wind on the way!

Slightly warmer today and tomorrow, as highs get back to seasonal norms.

But wind will become a nuisance late tonight through Friday, and staying breezy through the weekend.

Otherwise, a weather system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of showers early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

