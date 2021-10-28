A big warm up as we close out the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dress in layers! A chilly start to the day, but sunny and much warmer this afternoon.
Highs will soar 6-12° warmer than yesterday, then another 1-4° Friday.
Expect a dry forecast with temperatures back to above normal through Saturday.
Thereafter temperatures will hover around normal.
April Madison
