A big temperature drop arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will bring wind and much cooler air to southern Arizona to finish the week.

High Wind Advisories have been posted for eastern Arizona where wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Tucson is not included in the wind advisory, but wind speeds will run between 20 and 30 mph as the cold front moves across the area.

The biggest change will be the temperature drop as highs fall back into the low to mid-60s.

Fortunately, nice weather returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s!

Cuyler Diggs

Big temperature drop for the end of the week

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

