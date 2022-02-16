Watch
A big blast of cold air brings a winter chill back to southern Arizona

Posted at 7:09 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 21:09:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another blast of winter-like weather will have many of us reaching for our winter coats!

Wednesday, high temperatures will struggle into the mid-50s as cold air arrives from the north.

A few light rain showers and some light snow will fall, but accumulation will be light.

Snow levels will come crashing down to about 4,000' and 1 to 2" of snow will fall above 5,000' with slightly more above 7,000'.

Temperatures will remain cool through the end of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

A warm weekend will make way for another chilly system to arrive early next week.

We have found ourselves in a busy weather pattern!

Cuyler Diggs

