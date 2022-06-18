Watch
A better chance of thunderstorms arrives for the start of Father's Day weekend

Posted at 7:28 PM, Jun 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More moisture will arrive across southeastern Arizona to start the weekend and we'll see a better chance of rain as a result.

Some thunderstorms will be strong and be capable of producing brief heavy rain, localized flooding along with gusty outflow wind and blowing dust.

On Father's Day, drier air will arrive from the west and force most thunderstorm activity to the east of Tucson.

This is a trend that will carry into the middle of next week which will keep most thunderstorm activity confined to the mountains east of Tucson.

For now, we'll be thankful for this little taste of monsoon while it lasts!

