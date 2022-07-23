A better chance of rain arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend will bring a much better chance of rain as moisture increases across southeastern Arizona.

We'll also enjoy some cooler temperatures thanks to the additional clouds and rain.

This trend will carry all the way into next week with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows falling back into the mid to upper 70s.

Some thunderstorms will have the capability of producing damaging outflow wind, heavy rain with localized flooding, some hail and frequent lightning.

We'll keep an eye on the sky for you, but be sure to pay attention to the weather and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

