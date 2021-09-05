90s with a slight chance of storms Labor Day Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day Weekend will be more active generally speaking compared to Thursday and Friday.

Isolated to scattered storms expected mostly south and east of Tucson, but there is a slight chance a storm could make it to the metro area.

We'll see hotter temperatures and lower grade monsoon activity for the second half of the week.

Brian Brennan

