90s with a slight chance of storms Labor Day Weekend

KGUN9
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 20:01:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day Weekend will be more active generally speaking compared to Thursday and Friday.

Isolated to scattered storms expected mostly south and east of Tucson, but there is a slight chance a storm could make it to the metro area.

We'll see hotter temperatures and lower grade monsoon activity for the second half of the week.

Brian Brennan

