90s return to Tucson with dry and breezy conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures in Tucson will climb into the 90s this week as warm air moves into southern Arizona.

Throughout the week most of the region will experience breezy conditions.

Dry conditions will continue during the week.

High temperatures on Sunday will drop below the 80 degree level as gusty winds arrive.

