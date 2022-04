TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer temperatures heading into the weekend before a windy weather system cools us down.

Expecting 90 at the airport today and mid-90s this weekend. Continued breezy winds also expected.

A system moves in for even more winds. There may be wind advisories and fire weather advisories for a few days in a row Sunday - Tuesday.

This will cool us down into the low 70s heading into next week. Even a chance of showers!

Brian Brennan

