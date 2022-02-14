Watch
80s get replaced by chilly temperatures, strong winds and a slight chance of showers

80s get replaced with blowing dust, cold temperatures and a slight chance of showers this week.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 19:56:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We hit 80 degrees for the second day in a row today. Monday looks like it might even be a degree warmer with a high temperature in the low-80s.

A system dropping down from the north will disrupt the warmer than average weather we've been having.

Strong winds could cause patchy blowing dust on Tuesday. Strongest gusts will be south and east of Tucson.

The temperature drops about 20 degrees for a high temperature around 60 in Tucson Wednesday. Nights will be back in the 30s for this cold spell.

The system also brings a slight chance of showers, but the main thing you'll notice will be the cold spell and gusty winds.

Brian Brennan

