80s for a few days before a drastic drop in temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson airport hit 80° at 2:42 PM today. First 80° of 2022! The average first occurrence of 80° in Tucson is February 10th so we are right on track.

High pressure keeps us warmer than normal with a high around 80 Sunday and Monday. May notice some breezes Sunday. Big changes are coming midweek!

The winds really pick up Tuesday as a system swings down from the north. It looks pretty dry with only a slight chance for showers. Mountain tops may get 1-2 inches of snow even though it will be cold enough for snowflakes to fall down to 4,000 feet in spots that see showers.

You'll mainly notice the winds and the drastic drop in temperatures. Mid to low-60s expected Wednesday and Thursday with nights in the 30s.

Brian Brennan

