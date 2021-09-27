80s all week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a soggy morning across the metro area and thunderstorms fired up for areas south and east of town in the afternoon.

The weather clears up later tonight, but we will continue to have cooler than normal temperatures.

Mid to upper 80s are expected the next few days before yet another system swings in mid-week. So expect more chances for showers later Wednesday through Friday.

Monsoon rain total at the airport now stands at 12.78 inches. Anything we get before Friday will count towards are monsoon total. Still have a little ways to go to match the second wettest monsoon on record with 13.08" in 1955.

Brian Brennan

