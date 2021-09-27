Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

80s all week!

items.[0].videoTitle
We keep it cooler than normal this week with yet another chance for rain around Thursday.
Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 20:45:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a soggy morning across the metro area and thunderstorms fired up for areas south and east of town in the afternoon.

The weather clears up later tonight, but we will continue to have cooler than normal temperatures.

Mid to upper 80s are expected the next few days before yet another system swings in mid-week. So expect more chances for showers later Wednesday through Friday.

Monsoon rain total at the airport now stands at 12.78 inches. Anything we get before Friday will count towards are monsoon total. Still have a little ways to go to match the second wettest monsoon on record with 13.08" in 1955.

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018