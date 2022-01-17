70s today before shower chances Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — MLK Day will be very nice with calm winds, mostly sunny conditions and low-70s.

Looking like a good chance for light showers moving through southern Arizona. Measurable rainfall will be more common for the mountains, but a couple hundredths of an inch can't be ruled out down here in the valleys. Most of us will probably call it sprinkles here and there.

Temperatures will be closer to normal in the upper 60s for most the rest of the week.

Have a great one,

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

