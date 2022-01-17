Watch
70s today before shower chances Tuesday

Warm for MLK Day with showers moving through Tuesday.
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 08:09:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — MLK Day will be very nice with calm winds, mostly sunny conditions and low-70s.

Looking like a good chance for light showers moving through southern Arizona. Measurable rainfall will be more common for the mountains, but a couple hundredths of an inch can't be ruled out down here in the valleys. Most of us will probably call it sprinkles here and there.

Temperatures will be closer to normal in the upper 60s for most the rest of the week.

Have a great one,
Brian Brennan

