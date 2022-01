TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty east winds will calm this evening.

High temperatures Sunday and MLK Day will reach into the mid to low-70s. Expect some high cloudiness.

A system pushes through for minimal chances of showers mainly in the mountains Tuesday. That disturbance will bring temperatures down closer to normal in the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend,

Brian Brennan

