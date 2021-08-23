Watch
100s are back with some monsoon activity south and east of Tucson.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 20:38:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 100s are back this work week with low grade monsoon activity south and east of Tucson.

Storms should fire up Monday afternoon mainly south and east of Tucson, but may push close to southern parts of the metro area.

After that, the heat continues to rise near 105 midweek in Tucson and monsoon pretty much takes a break.

More storm activity expected next weekend and next week.

Brian Brennan

