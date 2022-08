TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and rainy weather continues to be the theme of the week in Southern Arizona.

While we are in the heart of monsoon season, expect daily storms. Today, storm chances are highest in the afternoon and evening hours. The forecast shows showers moving through the Tucson metro area in the late afternoon.

High temperatures remain in the upper 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

