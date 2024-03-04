Watch Idina Menzel sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Adele Dazeem on Oscars anniversary

The name rings out through the ages: Adele Dazeem, singer of the Disney classic “Let It Go.”

Wait. What?

That’s the name John Travolta accidentally called Broadway legend Idina Menzel when introducing her at the Oscars in 2014 — and 10 years on, Menzel still thinks it’s hilarious.

Menzel marked the anniversary of the gaffe by celebrating Adele’s “birthday” on TikTok yesterday.

”Hey, Adele Dazeem, it’s Idina Menzel,” she says earnestly. “I just want to say happy birthday. I’m sending you so much love and positive energy. I hope you have the best, best day.”

Here’s the clip:

Aw, how sweet! A birthday message for someone who doesn’t even exist!

Adele was “born” just before Menzel performed her “Frozen” megahit for the Academy Awards broadcast, which went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song that night. Adele Dazeem quickly became a meme — and a bit of a good-luck charm.

“It ended up being one of the best things that happened for my career because all the people that had no idea who I was were like … ‘Who is this girl?’” Menzel told “Today” in 2021.

As for Travolta — Adele’s “father,” if you will — Menzel shared that his apologies were profuse and graciously accepted.

“He’s written so many nice, apologetic emails. He’s sent flowers. He’s so kind. To make up for it, he would, like, fly wherever at this point, he’s so sweet,” she said.

The two even presented an award together at the Oscars the following year. No hard feelings here.

For his part, Travolta says the mistake was simply the result of a chaotic rush to the stage to present, followed by a curveball on the teleprompter.

“In my mind I’m going, ‘What is that name? I don’t know that name,’” Travolta told Jimmy Kimmel in 2015. “It was phonetic spelling, but I didn’t rehearse it that way.”

Travolta even let Menzel roast him a bit when they presented together, with her calling him “my very dear friend, Glom Gazingo.”

Adele and Glom. What a beautiful pair! Will we hear wedding bells in the future?

