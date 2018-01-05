Gabrielle Giffords' reaction to 2017 shootings

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is a strong voice against gun violence in the U.S.

Giffords leads a non-profit organization with the mission to use "courage to fight gun violence."

The passion to stop gun violence stems from a shooting 7 years ago, on January 8th 2011. The congresswoman was at a meet and greet event at a Safeway grocery store when Jared Lee Loughner shot and killed 6 people. He injured 13 others, including Giffords. The shooter is serving life in prison.

Doctors say she was shot one time, in the head, through and through. Giffords now spends her time actively fighting against gun violence in the U.S.

Here's a look at 2017 shootings:

On June 14th, 2017, a gunman shot Congressman Steve Scalise and injuring six others. Giffords says, "I'm so sad" about the shooting. She tweeted "My heart is with my former colleagues, their families and staff and the US capital police - public servants and heroes today and every day."

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Giffords said on Twitter, "In just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people - another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation." This tweet was about the Las Vegas Route 91 Concert on October 1st, 2017. A gunman shot and killed 57 people and more than 400 others were hurt.

In a just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people. Another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

Giffords' husband, retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, is another strong voice against gun violence. After the Las Vegas shooting, he said, "the response from Congress has been to do nothing. Absolutely nothing."

On November 5th, 2017, a gunman killed 27 people and hurt 20 others. Giffords said, "I am praying that our lawmakers find the courage to face our nation's gun violence problem. This must stop."

I am praying that our lawmakers find the courage to face our nation’s gun violence problem. This must stop. #SutherlandSprings — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 5, 2017

The alarming frequency with which we watch terrifying scenes unfold in our communities is devastating – and it’s not normal. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 5, 2017

Giffords says, "Democrats, Republicans - everyone. We must never stop fighting. Fight! Fight! Fight!"