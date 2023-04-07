Two popular Starbucks drinks will hit grocery store shelves soon

Starbucks is adding to their collection of ready-to-drink beverages. This week, the company announced that bottled versions of the popular Pink Drink and Paradise Drink will hit grocery store shelves nationwide this month.

Inspired by the same beverages you can order at your local Starbucks, the Pink Drink is strawberry açaí-flavored, while the Paradise Drink tastes like pineapple and passionfruit. The coffee chain says the bottled beverages each “feature vibrant fruit flavors combined with coconut milk and refreshing fruit juice.”

In comparison, the version of the Pink Drink you can get at Starbucks also lists passion fruit as a flavor, while the Paradise Drink also has freeze-dried pineapple. While the Paradise Drink was released last summer, the Pink Drink joined the menu in 2017 after becoming a popular secret menu item popularized by social media.

Both new bottled drinks will be available in grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations for around $3.67 per 14-ounce bottle.

The Pink Drink and Paradise Drink are just two of several new bottled and canned beverages from Starbucks, including Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Caramel and Starbucks Espresso Americano in black unsweet or milk and sugar.

The chilled Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino drink, which the brand says is a fan-favorite, is also returning to store shelves. The drink blends Starbucks coffee with milk and white chocolate flavor.

These new drinks join a handful of other Starbucks beverages already in stores including iced espresso, ground coffee, bottled Frappuccinos and coffee creamers.

For something a bit different, Dunkin’ also recently launched three new canned iced coffees based on its popular bakery items. The Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Bakery Series drinks combine Dunkin’ coffee with the flavors of Brownie Batter Donut, Cake Batter Donut and Coffee Cake Muffin and are in stores now.

