Trump hints at potential running mate: 'I know who it's going to be'

As Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were on an Iowa debate stage ahead of the state's Monday caucus, former President Donald Trump was just miles away holding a solo town hall where he hinted at who his potential running mate may be.

The front-runner for the Republican nomination was asked by Fox News anchors Wednesday night if he's decided on a potential vice president.

"Well I can't tell you that really," Trump responded. " I mean, I know who it's going to be."

When asked in a follow-up question whether he was willing to mend ties with any Republican rivals in the race, Trump responded: "Oh sure, I will. I will. I've already started to like [Chris] Christie better."

The response garnered laughs among audience members as Christie — a devout critic of all things Trump — announced he was suspending his presidential campaign earlier in the night. Then shortly after, was caught in a hot mic moment where he bashed Haley, saying "she's going to get smoked."

SEE MORE: Top GOP candidates Haley, DeSantis hosted in Iowa at key debate

There's been widespread speculation as to who Trump may be considering as his running mate, but Haley — a former United Nations ambassador in the former president's cabinet — is one of many who have emerged as a potential pick. However, she has already made clear that she would not accept the position.

"I don't play for second," she told an Iowa voter last month when asked if she'd accept the position. "I've never played for second my entire life."

Other names that have been tossed around include staunch Trump supporters like New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, as well as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — who dropped out of the presidential race in November and has mostly eluded insulting the former president.

However, the odds of Trump picking a woman running mate seem to be more likely than not. In an interview with NBC last fall, Trump said he hasn't put much thought into who he may pick, but said he "likes the concept" of a female vice president.

"We're going to choose the best person," he added.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com