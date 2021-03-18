Blue lights to help reduce red light running

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — When red light cameras went away in the Tucson city limits because of a successful voter initiative and Pima County speed cameras went away by county decree, Pima Association of Governments floated a new initiative to Southern Arizona cities and towns, using a different technology to catch red light runners.

Sahuarita was the first municipality to install blue light detection along Sahuarita Road. The philosophy behind it is pretty simple. A small blue light installed onto a traffic signal is wired to turn on when the signal's red light is lit. The light is observed by a police officer doing enforcement at that intersection. When a vehicle moving through the intersection during the illuminated blue light, the officer knows the vehicle's driver has committed a red light violation and is ticketed at the scene.

Unlike the old systems that were used here, no "Notice of Violation" tickets are mailed. One of the biggest complaints by ticket recipients at the time was that no officer witnessed the infraction allegedly taking place.

Within the last few weeks, Marana is now experimenting with blue light detection, installing detection equipment at Ina & Thornydale.

This relatively new traffic technology is slowly making it's way into area enforcement. Tucson and Pima County have yet to try blue light detection at intersections in their jurisdictions.

