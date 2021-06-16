Watch
Weekend Ideas | June 18th-20th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:44:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

Space Wars! at the Gaslight Theatre
Friday-Sunday | Multiple Times | 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
https://www.facebook.com/events/271440514764081/

Saturday On The Plaza | Mike Herbert & Heather Hardy
Saturday | 6:30PM | Hotel Congress
https://www.facebook.com/events/520518925743248/

Sugar Skulls vs. Massachusetts Pirates
Saturday | 6:05PM | Tucson Convention Center
https://tucsonsugarskulls.com/sports/football/schedule

Drive-In Movie | Half Brothers
Saturday | 8:30PM | 6201 S. Wilmot Rd.
https://www.facebook.com/events/878271366061123/

Wench Comedy Club Presents: Jimmy Callaway!
Sunday | 7-9PM | Surly Wench Pub
https://www.facebook.com/events/521034255988932

