Weekend Ideas | June 18th-20th

Posted at 1:43 PM, Jun 16, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend: Space Wars! at the Gaslight Theatre

Friday-Sunday | Multiple Times | 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/271440514764081/ Saturday On The Plaza | Mike Herbert & Heather Hardy

Saturday | 6:30PM | Hotel Congress

https://www.facebook.com/events/520518925743248/ Sugar Skulls vs. Massachusetts Pirates

Saturday | 6:05PM | Tucson Convention Center

https://tucsonsugarskulls.com/sports/football/schedule Drive-In Movie | Half Brothers

Saturday | 8:30PM | 6201 S. Wilmot Rd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/878271366061123/ Wench Comedy Club Presents: Jimmy Callaway!

Sunday | 7-9PM | Surly Wench Pub

https://www.facebook.com/events/521034255988932

