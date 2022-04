Weekend Ideas | April 8th - 10th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family

Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 06, 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend: Block Party Beer Festival

Saturday | Noon-5PM | Borderlands Brewing

https://www.facebook.com/events/225237913099343/ Made in Tucson Market

Sunday | 10AM-5PM | Fourth Avenue

https://www.facebook.com/events/476384197529853/ Casa Easter Eggspress

Sunday | 1-3PM | Casa Marana

https://www.facebook.com/events/286295730251229/ Megadeth & Lamb of God

Sunday | 6PM | TCC

https://www.facebook.com/events/491017359105315/ SAHBA Home Show

Friday-Sunday | TCC | FREE parking

https://www.sahbahomeshow.com/



