Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

The Kingston Trio... just in time for Rodeo Days!

items.[0].videoTitle
In his buckskin jacket and cowboy hat, Grammy-winning performer Michael Martin Murphey is as authentic as they come and we get to welcome him just in time for Rodeo Days!
Posted at 4:53 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 18:53:06-05

Fox Tucson Theatre is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

"Wildfire," "Carolina In The Pines," and "What's Forever For" are just some of the many hits he’s know for, but what he has done by preserving the heritage of the West is bigger than any hit song.

In the past two decades, no musical artist has done more to chronicle, preserve and further the cowboy culture than Michael Martin Murphey. His music overflows with life and through his music, he tells the stories and romance of the Native Americans, cowboys, horsemen, ranchers, outlaws, and lawmen.

for more information and your tickets today visit: FoxTucson.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!